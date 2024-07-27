Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (LH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on September 13th

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Laboratory Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $15.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

