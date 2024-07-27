Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s previous close.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LW. TD Cowen downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

NYSE LW opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.