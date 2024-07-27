Las Vegas Sands Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LVS)

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVS. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

