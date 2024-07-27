Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.