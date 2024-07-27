Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 76503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

