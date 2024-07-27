Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Up 1,075.0% in July

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,075.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Learn CW Investment by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 4th quarter worth $2,702,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Learn CW Investment by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 422,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 126,592 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Learn CW Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Learn CW Investment during the first quarter worth about $407,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCW stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Learn CW Investment has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

