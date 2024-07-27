Leerink Partnrs Comments on Tectonic Therapeutic’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TECX)

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tectonic Therapeutic in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tectonic Therapeutic’s current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tectonic Therapeutic’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.
Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ TECX opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.63. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $19.80.
Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.
