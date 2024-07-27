Leerink Partnrs Comments on Tectonic Therapeutic’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TECX)

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tectonic Therapeutic in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tectonic Therapeutic’s current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tectonic Therapeutic’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECX opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.63. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

