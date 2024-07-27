Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.13. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.13 per share.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $239.67 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

