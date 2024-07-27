Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 790.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
Shares of LBSR opened at $0.24 on Friday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
