Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 790.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LBSR opened at $0.24 on Friday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

