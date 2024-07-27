LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s current price.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.71. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

