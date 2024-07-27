LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 1,680.0% in July

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,680.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
LIXIL Stock Up 2.6 %
JSGRY opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $28.85.
LIXIL Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LIXIL
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.