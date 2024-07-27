LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 1,680.0% in July

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,680.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JSGRY opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

