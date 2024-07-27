LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 32909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,234,000 after acquiring an additional 656,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after acquiring an additional 977,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after acquiring an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

