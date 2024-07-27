Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 60.66 ($0.78) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.80 ($0.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.10. The firm has a market cap of £38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.71) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.83 ($0.74).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

