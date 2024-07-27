Loblaw Companies Limited (L) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.513 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

L opened at C$168.73 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$171.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$176.43.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total transaction of C$2,329,880.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644. 53.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

