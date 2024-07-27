Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$176.43.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

L stock opened at C$168.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The stock has a market cap of C$51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$110.52 and a 52-week high of C$171.99.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total value of C$2,329,880.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644. 53.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

