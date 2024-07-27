Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$189.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on L. Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$176.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on L

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

L stock opened at C$168.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$150.30. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion. Analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total transaction of C$227,046.05. In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. Insiders sold a total of 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.