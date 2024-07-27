Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $560.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $518.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.91.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $524.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.91. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $528.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

