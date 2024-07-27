Lowland (LON:LWI) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 131.50 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.69), with a volume of 433800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.67).

Specifically, insider Robert Robertson bought 50,000 shares of Lowland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £65,000 ($84,066.22). Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.53. The company has a market cap of £353.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Lowland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

