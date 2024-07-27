Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $338.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $457.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.26.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $253.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.18 and its 200 day moving average is $378.08. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

