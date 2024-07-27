MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $13.46

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $12.89. MAG Silver shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 67,213 shares.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,932,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,518,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

