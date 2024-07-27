Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Trading Down 14.3%

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Magazine Luiza Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

About Magazine Luiza

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

Featured Stories

