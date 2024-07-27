Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Trading Down 14.3%

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
Magazine Luiza Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.
About Magazine Luiza
Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magazine Luiza
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Magazine Luiza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magazine Luiza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.