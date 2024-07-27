Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore decreased their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Magna International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Magna International has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 2,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 32.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.