Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $327.20

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 327.20 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 325.70 ($4.21), with a volume of 5648181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.60 ($4.21).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.07) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.01) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,537.83, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 299.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 269.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £1,789,453.32 ($2,314,347.28). Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

