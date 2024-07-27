Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 17,340.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MQ. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Marqeta stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

