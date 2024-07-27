Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

