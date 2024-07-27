Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.59.

MAR stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.90 and its 200-day moving average is $241.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

