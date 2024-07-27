Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $2.39 on Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00003504 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $238.64 million and $30.29 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

