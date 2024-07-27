MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of MaxLinear worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,257 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $7,553,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 2,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 156,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MaxLinear by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MaxLinear by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 97,447 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MXL opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

