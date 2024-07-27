MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $22.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.21% from the company’s current price.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Get Our Latest Report on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 472.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,456 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.