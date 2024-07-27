MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 119.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of MXL opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 39.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 472.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 160,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

