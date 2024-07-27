McDonald’s Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.67 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.67 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $13.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

NYSE MCD opened at $252.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.79. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.57.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

