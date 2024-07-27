McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $321,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $252.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.57.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

