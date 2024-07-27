McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Up 0.7% Following Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $253.84 and last traded at $253.16. 671,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,453,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 50,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

