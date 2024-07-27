MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,664,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MDU Resources Group worth $520,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

