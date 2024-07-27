Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Shares Down 0.8%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. 423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

