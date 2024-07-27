Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

MLCO opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 50,917.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 760,200 shares in the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,878 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after purchasing an additional 366,031 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

