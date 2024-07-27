Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.72

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 183087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

