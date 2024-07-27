Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 23.55%. On average, analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBIN opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

