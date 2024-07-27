Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.800-21.000 EPS.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $200.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.52. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

