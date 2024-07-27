MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 1,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.
About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.