Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.90.

MRUS opened at $54.19 on Thursday. Merus has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $422,232.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Merus by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

