Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. Merus has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $370,335.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,553,000 after purchasing an additional 319,301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after buying an additional 751,609 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Merus by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after buying an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Merus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth $53,377,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

