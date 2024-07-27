MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $277.35 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $48.78 or 0.00071536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $277.35 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,189.89 or 1.00010923 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 48.5494431 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $12,415,193.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

