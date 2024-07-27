MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFA. StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE MFA opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. MFA Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -139.55 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -1,749.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

