MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 42988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,021 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,444,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117,301 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.