MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down to $42.05

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.05, but opened at $38.62. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 297,350 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

