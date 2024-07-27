Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $425.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.34.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.53.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

