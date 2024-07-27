MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 6.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,562.56 and last traded at $1,562.56. Approximately 79,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,785,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,672.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,537.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,244.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 8th.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,990,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

