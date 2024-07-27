MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (MIGO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on October 4th

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON MIGO opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,962.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 27.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 357.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.43. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 309 ($4.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 362 ($4.68).
MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile
