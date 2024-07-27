Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Director Brian Taylor Slingsby Sells 550,000 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $7,177,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,644,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,811,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.91.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.